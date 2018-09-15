Trade Secretary Liam Fox makes a stop in Rugby borough

The Secretary of State for International Trade visited the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) in Ansty to see the innovative work taking place at the facility.

During his visit, the Rt Hon Dr Liam Fox MP, who is in charge of the UK’s international trade policy, met with Rugby MP Mark Pawsey and local business leaders to discuss how the West Midlands is leading UK manufacturing.

Dr Fox used his time at the MTC to announce three new High Potential Opportunity areas in the Midlands, which will encourage investment of £11 billion in the West Midlands as part of the UK’s trade strategy.

This has already safeguarded 298 jobs in the region and is building on the resurgence of high tech engineering in the Midlands, of which the MTC is a part.

Dr Fox also met with members of the Board of Trade to award a number of Board of Trade Awards to businesses throughout the Midlands for their excellence in international trade, innovation and entrepreneurialism.

Mark said:“I was delighted to welcome the Secretary of State to Rugby to see the incredible things that Neil Rawlinson and everyone at the Manufacturing Technology Centre are achieving. The exciting projects happening at the MTC is a clear demonstration of how Britain is leading the way in a number of high tech fields, including in automation and aerospace engineering research.

“Rugby has a great legacy of engineering and the MTC is helping to build on this legacy through providing the infrastructure for the next generation of engineers to train. Every time I visit the MTC I am impressed by the innovation taking place there and the announcement of further investment into the West Midlands as part of our International Trade strategy is one that will help secure jobs and growth here in Rugby.”

Speaking at the Manufacturing Technology Centre, Dr Fox said: “The High Potential Opportunities scheme will deliver growth where it is most needed, ensuring that the benefits of global investment are felt in every part of the UK. I am delighted to be able to announce that Warwickshire, Leicestershire and Worcestershire have all been successful in their bids.

“My international economic department is very much looking forward to working with local partners, including the Local Enterprise Partnerships, on securing the right investment for these exciting opportunities.”