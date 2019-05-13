Inspectors ban school bus in Rugby from the road after discovering it was being driven with a bald tyre

A bus being used to take Rugby children to school was banned from the road after inspectors found it was being driven with a bald tyre.

The defect was discovered during during April as part of a joint operation targeting taxis, private hire vehicles - and buses used to take children to school.



The operation, led by Rugby Borough Council's licensing team with support from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency and Warwickshire County Council, inspected vehicles arriving at a school at the start of the day.

Nine school buses were inspected, with one receiving an immediate prohibition because it had a bald tyre.

The team also inspected three hackney carriages licensed by Coventry City Council with one also being prohibited for having a bald tyre.

Four hackney carriages licenced by Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, two vehicles licensed by Northampton Borough council and nine licenced by Rugby Borough Council passed their inspections.



After completing checks at the school, the operation moved to Rugby station where one private hire vehicle and 14 Hackney Carriages licensed by Rugby Borough Council were inspected, with all passing the DVSAs tests.



Dan Green, Rugby Borough Council head of environment and public realm, said: "This is the second operation that we have carried out in the last few months.



"While it is disappointing that two vehicles were prohibited until their tyres had been changed, it is pleasing that all of the vehicles licensed by Rugby Borough Council passed the DVSAs inspection along with most of the other vehicles.



"All licensed vehicles must be safe, well maintained and comply with the licensing conditions, and all drivers are responsible for checking their vehicles before they transport any passengers.



"This operation showed that drivers in Rugby are taking their responsibilities seriously."



The unannounced operation took place in April, and coincided with the morning school run, checking vehicles as they arrived at the start of the school day.



For more information on taxi and private hire licensing see www.rugby.gov.uk/taxilicensing