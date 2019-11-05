M6 southbound near Rugby reopens after HGV fire involving hazardous chemicals

The M6 southbound between J2 (Coventry) and J1 (Rugby) has been reopened.

By Alex Green
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 5:28 pm
Photo: Warwickshire Fire and Rescue.

The carriageway was closed since this morning, November 5, after a fire broke out on an HGV trailer.

Warwickshire Fire & Rescue initially led the response to this incident but have since left the scene.

Hazardous chemicals were on board the trailer - meaning specialist teams had to attend to make sure the contents were safely removed.

The scene of the fire this morning.

The chemicals have now been removed and repairs to the carriageway have been done.