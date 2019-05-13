More diesel cars and vans take to Rugby’s roads despite pollutants concerns

More diesel cars and vans are appearing on Rugby’s roads, despite the dangerous pollutants many emit.

The Government aims to end sales of new conventional petrol and diesel cars by 2040 as part of efforts to clean up transport.

In Rugby, there were 22,761 registered diesel cars by the end of 2018, and 5,550 diesel vans.

They made up 41% of the area’s vehicles, while around one in every 250 were ultra low emissions vehicles - an electric or plug-in hybrid car. Across the UK, 43% of all vehicles are diesel and one in 200 are ULEVs.

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said: “These figures show there remains a gaping hole between the ambition to green the vehicle fleet and the reality on the road. The relatively slow take up of electric cars shows how important government incentives remain.”