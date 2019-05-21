Three injured in traffic collision on Hillmorton Road

A man and two women have been injured in a road traffic collision on Hillmorton Road this afternoon, May 21.

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) told the Advertiser that at 1.55pm this afternoon they received a report that a car had collided with wall on Hillmorton Road.

WMAS sent three ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene.

An elderly man was treated for potentially serious injuries and taken to Coventry hospital, while an elderly woman who was a passenger in that car was treated for minor injuries and also taken to Coventry hospital.

A man in a different car was also treated for injuries that were not believed to be serious - he was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The Advertiser understands that the incident has caused traffic delays in the area.