TRAFFIC UPDATE: All junctions reopened on M6 northbound in Warwickshire after multiple incidents

All junctions on the M6 northbound in Warwickshire have now reopened after a number of incidents this morning.

Motorists were faced with delays and diversions this morning after the M6 northbound was shut between junction 1 and junction 3.

The road was shut after two multi-vehicle collisions in the early hours of this morning.

The first collision took place between junctions two and three with West Midlands Ambulance Service receiving a call at 1.47am.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and Warwickshire Police attended the scene.

According to the West Midlands Ambulance Service the incident involved several vehicles including lorries, a van and a car.

The driver of the car was declared dead at the scene and one of the lorry drivers and the van driver were both treated for leg injuries and taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

The second collision, involving two lorries, took place between junctions one and two shortly before 2.45am, one ambulance attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “One of the lorries had left the carriageway following the incident. “However, thankfully the two drivers were both uninjured and were able to be discharged at the scene.”