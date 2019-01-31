Trains suspended north from Rugby due to overhead line damage

Passengers are being warned of disruption after trains were halted between Rugby and Stafford.

Passengers are advised to check before they travel throughout this afternoon and evening, as services are being disrupted between Rugby and Stafford.

Overhead lines have been damaged near to Lichfield and work is continuing to reopen the lines through the affected area.

Rail replacement buses are currently calling at all stations between Rugby and Stafford.

Mini buses are also in operation between Stafford and Stoke-on-Trent, calling at Stone.

London Northwestern Railway tickets are being accepted on West Midlands Railway, Virgin Trains, Cross Country and East Midlands Trains services via alternative reasonable routes.

Passengers are being advised to check their train times if they intend to travel between London Euston and Crewe, as services are likely to be delayed or cancelled into this evening.

West Midlands Railway Cross City line services between Lichfield Trent Valley and Birmingham New Street are not affected by this problem.