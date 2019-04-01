Drone photographer captures the moment the historic B1 Mayflower thunders past Hillmorton on its way to Rugby Station

A drone photographer captured the moment the historic B1 Mayflower locomotive roared past Hillmorton canal on its way to stop at Rugby on Saturday, March 30.

The 71-year-old locomotive, still good for 75mph, returned to the tracks earlier this year following a three-year restoration.

Drone photographer Russell Pinks set up near Hillmorton Canal so he could capture the moment the train passed through.

He said: “It felt like history repeating itself as the chirp from the steam train was heard in the distance, lots of people gathered together in Hillmorton to witness the moment and as the train approached there was a fantastic feeling of pride around.

"The nerves certainly kicked in to grab this opportunistic photograph and luckily the Mayflower didn’t disappoint."

Shortly after 9am it stopped on platform six of Rugby Station for a few moments as part of a route that took it from Milton Keynes, Northampton and Rugby on its way to Kidderminster and Worcester.

The Mayflower was built in 1948 by the North British Locomotive Company in Glasgow, and is one of only two B1 class locomotives still in existence.

It was acquired by Steam Dreams Rail Co. in 2014 and returned to the mainline in 2015 before undergoing the three-year restoration.