Hillmorton's 'roller coaster' junction reopens

A Hillmorton junction that residents branded a 'roller coaster' and was shut hours after opening is now open to traffic.

On Friday, February 1, a stretch of Hillmorton Lane past The Kent reopened after being closed for three months.

But it was closed again owing to its odd profile - which residents compared to a roller coaster ride.

Councillor Yousef Dahmash previously said the junction was expected to reopen on April 5 - and it has today, April 5, been reopened.

It is understood that there are currently temporary traffic lights in place.