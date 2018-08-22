Man dies following collision on the A14 near Rugby

Police have announced that a person died in the crash that closed the A14 for much of today.

A serious collision happened on the eastbound carriageway at around 5.30am on Wednesday, August 22.

The collision happened on the eastbound carriageway when a white Renault LGV and a white VW Crafter van were in collision. Sadly, one of the passengers in the van died at the scene.

Police and Highways England closed the eastbound side of the A14 from the Catthorpe junction for the M1 and M6 and junction 1 of the A14 near Welford and Cold Ashby.

They later closed the westbound side as well for a period to allow for investigations to take place.

Motorists have been trapped in the closed stretch of the road for more than nine hours in some cases, with police officers distributing water to those stuck.

Anyone that witnessed the collision or has any information is requested to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.