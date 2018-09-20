Man dies in crash on M45 near Rugby

A died this morning, September 20, following after a crash involving one car on the M45 near Rugby.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the M45, heading towards Rugby near to the junction for Dunchurch, at 11.33am and sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene.

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance crew also responded in a rapid response car.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered a car that had been severely damaged after leaving the carriageway and colliding with a tree.

“There was one patient, a man, who was found to be in cardiac arrest.

“Unfortunately, it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”