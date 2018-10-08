Man in his forties dies following crash on M6

A man in his forties has died after an incident involving four vehicles on the M6 shortly before 5am this morning, Monday October 8.

The M6 is currently closed northbound between J2 and J3. Police said it is likely to be closed for some time to allow for collision investigation.

Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene after a call at just before 4.40am, this morning.

An ambulance service spokesman said: “On arrival, sadly it was clear that nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A man from a light goods vehicle was assessed but was discharged. A number of other motorists at the scene were uninjured.”

Superintendent Emma Bastone said: "We know this is likely to cause significant disruption to motorists this morning and I would like to thank them for their patience and say we are doing all we can to re-open the road as soon as we can.

"This was a serious collision in which sadly a man has died and our thoughts are with his family at this time.

"We do have diversions in place however there will be delays and we would therefore ask motorists if they can to find an alternative route."