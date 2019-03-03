Police warning as storm causes downed trees across Warwickshire's roads

Police are warning motorists to be extra vigilant following reports Storm Freya is downing trees across the county.

Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) Warwickshire, a unit of Warwickshire Police, took to Facebook to state: "Reports of trees down all over the county with the high winds. Please moderate your speeds on rural roads as you never know what awaits you round the next corner."

On Friday the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the weekend in anticipation of Storm Freya.

The storm is expected to clear into the North Sea through the early part of Monday.