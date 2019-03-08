'Roller coaster' Hillmorton junction set to reopen soon

A junction near Hillmorton which was closed hours after it was opened due to its new profile apparently damaging vehicles is set to reopen on April 5.

On Friday, February 1, a stretch of Hillmorton Lane past The Kent reopened after being closed for three months.

The junction's unusual profile is said to have damaged vehicles.

But it was closed again owing to its odd profile - which residents compared to a roller coaster ride.

Residents were left confused when a sign erected near the site seemed to state that the junction would be closed until the summer.

But councillor Yousef Dahmash said the stretch of Hillmorton Lane is set to reopen on April 5.

It is works to the link road, that is set to cross the junction, that will continue until summer.