Rugby railway bridge repairs will disrupt traffic for four weekends

Repair work on two railway bridges in Rugby will start on Sunday night (February 17) and is expected to disrupt traffic for the next four weekends.

During routine Network Rail inspections, engineers found essential repairs were needed to the structures which carry the West Coast main line over Brindley Road.

The work starts this Sunday (17 February) and will be completed by Friday 12 April, and while the maintenance won’t impact on train services, it will mean temporary traffic lights will be in place on Brindley Road at certain times.

The temporary traffic lights will be in place overnight over four consecutive weekends on 17-18 February, 22-23 February, 3-4 March and 10-11 March 2019.

Foam concrete will be used to carry out the work to ensure the structural stability of the bridges for years to come.

Michael Lally, works delivery manager at Network Rail, said: “As part of our Railway Upgrade Plan, we will be carrying out essential repairs to the two structures where the West Coast mainline passes over Brindley Road in Rugby.

“We have worked closely with Warwickshire County Council to plan the work to reduce the impact on residents and businesses as much as possible.”

Rail passengers will not experience any disruption during the upgrade, but motorists in the area are being advised their journeys may take slightly longer.

Passengers can plan their train journeys by visiting www.nationalrail.co.uk.