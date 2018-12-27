Skoda driver may be able to help police after mobility scooter rider killed in collision near Long Itchington

Warwickshire Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses following a fatal collision in Long Itchington earlier this month.

At around 9.45am on Saturday December 8, a collision occurred between a BMW 320D and a mobility scooter on Southam Road.

The rider of the mobility scooter, a man in his late seventies, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he later died.

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, including the driver of a Skoda Fabia who may be be able to provide information surrounding the movements of vehicles involved prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 137 of Saturday December 8.