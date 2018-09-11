Travellers leave Rugby park within hours after Rugby council uses court injunction

Travellers who this morning set up an encampment on Boughton Road Recreation Ground left just hours later after Rugby council visited to inform them of its court order.

Rugby Borough Council recently secured a court order which grants the police the power to arrest and imprison anyone setting up an unauthorised encampment on borough council land.

A spokesperson for Rugby council said representatives from the council visited Boughton Road Recreation Ground shortly after the travellers gained access to the site.

The council representatives explained the court order to the travellers and said if the site was not vacated the council would return with the police tomorrow morning to enforce the order.

The travellers elected to leave within hours.

The news comes after travellers were this morning evicted from an unauthorised encampment on Rokeby Playing Field.

They entered the site on Friday, September 7 but, as the site is the property of Warwickshire County Council, Rugby council's court order could not be used.

Warwickshire police used emergency powers to evict the travellers after reports of 'serious issues' over the weekend.

Click here to learn more about Rugby council's court order.