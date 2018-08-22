Travellers set up camp on Criss Cross Park

Travellers last night began entering Criss Cross Park on Newton Manor Lane, where they have now set up an unauthorised encampment.

A resident told the Advertiser, as of this morning, there were seven caravans and one horse on the site - they believe this is the same group of travellers which was due to be evicted from Coton Park Drive at 10am this morning.

The resident said animals are running loose and the travellers damaged the park as they entered it.

Warwickshire County Council said the landowners, Rugby Borough Council, will be dealing with the matter.

