TV ecologist Mike Dilger has a wild time at Rugby’s newest neighbourhood

TV ecologist Mike Dilger had a really wild time when he visited Rugby’s newest neighbourhood.

Families met The One Show star at Houlton last Monday.

Mike joined residents to explore the great outdoors, taking children on a big bug hunt throughout the development’s many ecological habitats and green spaces.

The event also saw a host of nature-inspired games and activities and educational presentations from Warwickshire Wildlife Trust’s expert team.

The Really Wild Adventure comes as part of Houlton’s unique environmental plans delivered by master developer Urban&Civic, which will see the creation of extensive green spaces, ponds, wildlife corridors and ecological habitats throughout the development.

As part of Urban&Civic’s ongoing commitment to help preserve and encourage wildlife in Houlton, a number of conservation initiatives to protect the great crested newts and their natural habitat have been delivered, as well as a ‘hedgehog highway ‘project to help address a rapid decline in population of the species nationally.

Mike said: “The wildlife just beyond our doorstep is many people’s first interface with nature, and I was delighted to be invited back by Urban & Civic to come and enthuse Houlton’s families about the birds, bees and butterflies living alongside them in this greenest of neighbourhoods.”

Once complete, Houlton will feature 6,200 new homes, three primary schools, a secondary school, a GP health centre, state-of-the-art play parks and extensive walkways, cycleways and green spaces. The development is a joint venture between master developers Urban&Civic and Aviva Investors.

Prospective homebuyers can now buy a range of two, three, four, and five-bedroom houses from three prestigious housebuilders, Davidsons Homes, Crest Nicholson and Morris Homes.

Visit www.houltonrugby.co.uk.