Two die after car collides with lorry in Rugby

Two people have died after a car collided with a lorry in Rugby

The incident occurred at around 10.30pm on Saturday February 17.

Warwickshire Police said the two passengers - a two-year-old boy and a 31-year-old woman - were travelling in a blue Nissan Qashqai when the collision happened, coming off the M6 at junction 1 onto the A426 near Churchover.

The driver, a 35-year-old man, and another passenger, a 6-year-old girl, who were travelling in the same vehicle were taken to hospital with injuries. The injuries are not thought to be serious at this time.

Officers from Warwickshire Police attended alongside the fire brigade and the ambulance service.

Inspector Andrew Bennett said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the families of the deceased at this time. Despite the attempts of other drivers and paramedics, the woman and boy were declared dead at the scene.

"We will have officers at the scene today as we continue to investigate how this collision happened.

"There is likely to be some disruption in the area while we investigate. I would like to thank local people for their support and patience.

"I would urge anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either of the vehicles involved in the moments leading up to the incident to contact us."

Anyone with information can call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting reference 406 of 17 February 2018.