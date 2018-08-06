Two men charged following dawn drug raids across Rugby

Two men have been charged after being arrested during a series of raids in Rugby which police said targeted a 'serious orgnaised crime group'.

Kenroy Everton Johns, 50, of St Andrew's Crescent in Rugby, was charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.

Johns appeared at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court this on the morning of Saturday, August 4.

Stuart William White Rundell, 28, of Temple Street in Rugby, was charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

Rundell was bailed to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court on August 20.

Johns and Rundell were arrested during a series of raids on properties in Rugby and Daventry which involved 50 officers on Friday, August 3.

Another four men arrested during the raids have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The raids were part of Project Palladium, an investigation targeting drugs supply in Rugby.

Police enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information that could help police with their investigation is asked to call 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.