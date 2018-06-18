Two people charged after man was injured in Rugby

Warwickshire Police have charged two people with a number of offences after a man was discovered injured in Rugby at the weekend.

Peter Ellery, aged 30, of Railway Terrace in Rugby has been charged with: affray, criminal damage to property under £5,000, two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and possessing an imitation firearm in a public place.

Kristy Perkins, aged 34, of School Street, Rugby was charged with: affray, criminal damage to property under £5,000. and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The pair both appeared at Warwickshire Magistrates Court this morning (Monday, June 18).