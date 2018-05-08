Two people injured in Kilsby crash

Two were people were taken to hospital after a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian.

The incident happened around 9.15am on Sunday, May 6, on the A5 Watling Street near the Ashby St Ledger turn.

A pedestrian and a red BMW motorcycle carrying a passenger were involved.

The passenger and the pedestrian were taken to hospital for treatment as a result of the collision.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any information regarding it.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.