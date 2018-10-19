Two sheds broken into in one Rugby street on the same night

Two garden sheds in the same Rugby street were targeted by burglars

Both incidents took place on Wednesday night (October 17 into 18) in Fareham Avenue, Hillmorton.

At the first incident the burglars pulled down fencing to access a rear garden and then climbed through a hedge. They stole a Mountfield lawnmower from the unlocked garden shed and left it in the grounds of a nearby school.

On the same night burglars climbed over fencing to enter the rear garden of a second home in Fareham Avneue. They then cut the lock off the garden shed before making off with a Yamaha YZ125 dirt bike along with a red coloured carbon fibre specialised mountain bike.