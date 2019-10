Traffic officers closed a stretch of the Western Relief Road in Rugby earlier this evening, October 22, following a collision involving two cars.

A BMW and a Honda collided, prompting police to close a stretch of the A4071 at the junction with Bilton Lane.

Photo: OPU Warwickshire, Facebook.

As of 6.30pm police were advising motorists to avoid the area while recovery work took place.

And, as of 7.25pm, traffic reports show delays on Bilton Lane at the junction with the A4071.