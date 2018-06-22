U3A is changing lives in Rugby

The Rugby Advertiser is introducing a new column from Rugby University of the Third Age.

This month’s is supplied by David Harrison, press office for the group.

The ‘third age’ is the time in our life after we have finished full time working or raising a family.

It follows our first age of childhood dependence and our second age of full time work or parental responsibility and helps us stave off the fourth age of dependence.

In our Rugby University there are no entry qualifications or accreditations needed and there are no assessments or qualifications to be gained.

The U3A approach to learning is ‘learning for pleasure, learning by sharing’.

Rugby University of the Third Age was founded during 1998 attracting, at that time, some 60 members who then started a handful of activity groups which are the lifeblood of the U3A movement.

At the time of writing, the membership of Rugby U3A exceeds 600 people organising, and/or participating in, over 100 activity/interest groups.

At the core of Rugby U3A are its activity/interest groups, all of which are run by members for the benefit of its members.

These cover a wide range of educational, recreational, creative and leisure interests, some examples of what they currently include are: practical crafts, exercise, sport and outside activities, arts and language (practice and appreciation), history, geography and social issues, mental training and games, science, computing and engineering, music (practice and appreciation) food and drink and outings for entertainment or study.

2018 is the 20th anniversary of the Rugby branch of the U3A and its members will be organising a number of different activities.

For more information e-mail info@u3arugby.org.uk , visit their website at www.u3arugby.org.uk or telephone Jenny Sinfield on 02476 542236.