Unique artwork performance in Rugby town centre cancelled due to wind

A unique art performance that was set to take place in Rugby this evening (Friday) has been cancelled.

Rugby-based artist Pete Thornley has been working with Rugby band The Anteloids on FlashPoint which was set to take place outside the Rugby Art Gallery and Museum.

The event was to combine Pete’s projected images with live music from the band – but that the musicians improvise to projected images that they have not seen and Pete does not know what the band will play.

However, forecasts of gusty winds combined with the use of large screens for the projected images means that the event has now been postponed due to safety risks.

A provisional date of Friday July 6 has been suggested for when the event may take place.