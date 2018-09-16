UPDATE: Cause of fire at barns in Wolvey 'unknown'

The cause of a large fire involving two barns in Wolvey that occupied firefighters all night is unknown, according to Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Several firefighters battled the fire in the early hours of this morning (Sunday September 16).

Several crews had to attend

At just before 12.30am, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service received six 999 calls to reports of a barn fire.

Initially two fire engines from Nuneaton were mobilised, but a third fire engine was then requested. As Nuneaton crews arrived at the scene they requested a further three fire engines. The incident involved two barns that are well alight.

Further fire engines were required to deal with the fire, crews from eight fire engines and two water carriers worked to get the fire under control. The incident was scaled down at around 6.15am with three fire engines remaining at the scene.