UPDATE: Coventry Hospital fire now out

A fire which broke out at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire this morning (Wednesday) has now been put out.

Eight fire engines were sent to the scene by West Midlands Fire Service. Smoke was seen rising from part of the building.

Station Commander Marc Hudson of West Midlands Fire Service said: “A phased evacuation took place, with a small number of patients and staff being moved to other parts of the site in line with plans for such an incident.

“Our crews extinguished the fire quickly and safely, using effective and assertive tactics. No-one was hurt, and those evacuated have been let back in.

“As well as tackling the fire, our priority was to help the hospital return quickly to business as normal and by mid-morning we were looking at scaling down our resources.”

A spokesman for UHCW Partnership Trust said: "We can confirm that earlier this morning there was a small fire in an outpatient building adjacent to the West Wing of University Hospital, Coventry.

"West Midlands Fire Service was called immediately. The fire is now out, after a team of firefighters attended our site.

"We did need to move a small number of patients, who have been safely taken to other areas of the hospital. No further evacuations are needed. All our patients and staff are safe.

"We would like to thank West Midlands Fire Service, and also our staff who took quick action to respond to this incident.

"If you have an appointment at the Hospital today, please do continue to attend unless you are advised otherwise."

Crews confirmed the fire was located in an extractor flue from a boiler room.