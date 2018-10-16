UPDATE: Further arrest after major police incident near Ryton

Another man has been arrested in connection with a serious police incident near Ryton this morning (Tuesday October 16).

A crash between two vehicles happened near the roundabout of the A423 and A445 Leamington Road at around 8.40am.

The incident happened this morning

A shirtless man was then seen covered in blood in the middle of the roundabout by an eyewitness. A police officer was seen holding a Taser in the incident. It is unknown if it was used.

Another eyewitness saw a weapon, believed to be a machete, in nearby grass.

Road closures are currently in place at the roundabout while collision investigators attend the scene.

During the incident, two men were taken to hospital with neck injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

Police are at the scene

A 20-year-old man from Middlesex has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and a 24-year-old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Detective Inspector Dave Andrews from Warwickshire Police: "We have two people in custody in connection with this incident and there are police patrols in the area while our collision investigators work to establish the circumstances surrounding it.

"Road closures are still in place at the roundabout where the A445 and A423 cross however we are assisting people who need to gain access to business premises.

"We believe this to be an isolated incident and appeal to anyone who may have witnessed it or may have any dashcam footage to please get in touch."

The incident is causing traffic chaos

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "A passing ambulance and a Critical Care Car from the Air Ambulance Service, which was en route to hospital with a patient, was flagged down at this incident and stopped to assist until a second ambulance and paramedic attended.

"Two men were given treatment on scene by ambulance staff. One suffered serious injuries and was taken on blue lights to a major trauma centre. The second man suffered minor injuries and was taken to the same hospital for further checks."

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 80 of 16 October 2018.

Alternatively, information can be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

A man was handcuffed by police during the incident

Dashcam footage can be submitted directly to Warwickshire Police here