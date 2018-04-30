UPDATE: Protected rare falcon shot in Rugby town centre

A rare and protected bird has been reported as being shot in rugby town centre.

Warwickshire Police said it has received a call about a peregrine falcon being shot in the town centre.

But it has since emerged that the shot was not the cause of death of the bird.

The death was reported as peregrine's are a protected species, and the body was X-rayed. That X-ray discovered that the bird had been shot in the past, but that the cause of death was in fact a blunt force trauma - probably from the bird flying into a window or colliding with something while hunting.

Sgt Stuart Baker, who is also a wildlife crime officer in Rugby said: "Warwickshire Police take all types of wildlife crime seriously.

"Peregrine Falcons are rare species protected in law as Schedule 1 birds and are therefore offered additional protection at all times by the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

"It is clear from the RSPB investigation into the killing of this bird that at some point in the past, somebody has deliberately shot this bird causing it serious injury.

"I would encourage anyone with any information to contact us or the RSPB if you have any information in relation to this offence. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org."

Anyone with information regarding wildlife offences should call 101 and report it. Further advice and information is available on the Warwickshire Rural Watch website www.warwickshireruralwatch.co.uk - Wildlife Watchers.