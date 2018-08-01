UPDATE: Tributes paid to teenager who died in Bishops Itchington quarry

Tributes have been paid by family members and the school of the 17-year-old who died in Bishops Itchington last week.

The family took to Facebook to confirm that the 17-year-old who was found in the Blue Lagoon area last Friday, was Luke Murphy.

Paying tribute to their son, his parents, who are from Daventry, said: “Luke was kind, bright and loving.

“He was liked by all who met him and brought happiness to everyone that knew him. We were proud to have called him our son.”

The family have asked that their privacy be respected at this time

Members’s of Luke’s family also paid tribute on Facebook.

Family member Sandra Reid said: “It is with deep sadness that we sadly lost our precious son and brother Luke Murphy on Thursday July 26 in a tragic accident at the quarry at Bishops Itchington.

“We are awaiting the coroners inquest and ask for privacy until we have this.”

Luke’s school, Danetre and Southbrook Learning Village (DSLV) have also paid tribute.

A spokesperson for DSLV E-ACT Academy said: “The entire DSLV community is deeply saddened by the terrible loss of Luke. Our thoughts are with his family at this most difficult of times. He will be sorely missed by both students and staff alike.”

The family have also said that Luke’s funeral is due to take place on August 16 at Rugby Crematorium.