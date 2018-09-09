Van fire in Rugby was "of doubtful origin"

A specialist officer has been called in to investigate a fire in Rugby which was of "doubtful origin".

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to a van on fire close to a property on Aspen Road at about 5.15am today (Sunday September 9).

Two appliances from Rugby attended the incident and found a van well alight.

Firefighters used a hose reel, breathing apparatus and lighting to extinguish the fire.

A stop message was passed at about 5.50am.

Police attended the scene and the service has said that a specialist investigation officer was also called in as the fire was "of doubtful origin".