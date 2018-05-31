Vandalised Hillmorton pavilion to be torn down

The pavilion at Hillmorton Recreation Ground is to be demolished after falling into disrepair and becoming a target for vandals.

Rugby council said the demolition is expected to be completed by the end of October.

The council will work with the community to decide whether to replace the pavilion or build other facilities.

Cllr Lisa Parker, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for environment and public realm, said: “We refurbished Hillmorton Recreation Ground in 2005, when we worked with the community to deliver a range of improvements.

“However, it’s clear the pavilion now needs to come down and we have started the process of commissioning the work.

“We now want to involve the community again to find out what facilities residents want at the recreation ground in order to finalise plans for the future.”

Other options for the site after the demolition include the building of a nature area, an outdoor gym or play equipment. The rec is protected as a green space.

The council’s decision has been met with praise from Conservative and Labour members alike. Hillmorton Labour campaigner Jim Ellis said he wished to thank environment and public realm portfolio holder and Conservative Cllr Lisa Parker for her work in “pushing this issue forward”.

Tory Hillmorton councillor Kathryn Lawrence said she has been working with councillors, council officers and the community since 2009 to address the issue and she is delighted at the news the pavilion will be demolished and the site redeveloped.