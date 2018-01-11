Vandals target historic Rugby war memorial

Mindless vandals have targeted Rugby’s Memorial Gates with what appears to be spray paint.

The gates on Hillmorton Road, which are inscribed with names of Rugbeians who fell in the major wars of the twentieth century, have had “RK” painted on each pillar.

A spokesperson for Rugby Borough Council said: “We have been to the War Memorial this afternoon and tried to remove the graffiti. “However, a mix of water and light bleach has not removed the paint and, due to the sensitive nature of the stonework, we’re going to have to jet-wash it. “This looks likely to be done on Monday.”

The gates were opened in 1922.

The unveiling was carried out by Field Marshal Earl French of Ypres who was assisted by Mr and Mrs Hardman - who had lost three sons in the war.

Thousands of people attended the ceremony.