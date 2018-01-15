Vandals target second Rugby war memorial

A second Rugby war memorial has been targeted by vandals.

The British Thomson-Houston war memorial on Technology Drive has had the initials ‘RK’ painted on it.

It is not known when the vandalism took place, although it was discovered today, January 15.

This comes after Rugby Memorial Gates on Hillmorton Road, which are inscribed with names of Rugbeians who fell in the major wars of the twentieth century, had “RK” painted on each pillar.

The attack on the gates was discovered on January 11.

Warwickshire Police have been informed.

Anyone with information should call Warwickshire Police on 101.