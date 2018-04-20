VIDEO: Man sent to prison after car chase through Rugby town centre

A man has been sent to prison for eight months after police car chase through Rugby in which he narrowly missed a woman and child.

Eamon McCarthy, 23, previously of Leicestershire but currently of Oaks Drive, Featherstone, Wolverhampton, was sentenced for dangerous driving on Wednesday, April 18, after he failed to stop for police on Spring Street, Rugby on March 15, 2017.

As he fled the scene, he collided with a police car and a police officer, causing a minor injury to the officer's arm.

McCarthy, who was driving a Volkswagen Passat, narrowly missed a woman and her child when jumping a red light on Railway Terrace and was pursued by police on the A426 towards the M6.

Police lost sight of the car but it was later recovered in Lutterworth.

McCarthy was identified and charged with the offence after a positive CCTV identification by a police officer. He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Warwick Magistrates Court last month.

McCarthy was also banned from driving for 32 months.

Police have released CCTV footage of McCarthy's driving which was taken has he fled Rugby.

Speaking following the sentencing, Detective Sergeant Ollie Deakin said: "McCarthy is danger to other road users and pedestrians.

"The manner of his driving on March 15, 2017 fell far below the standards expected of a competent and careful driver. He showed no regard for others and it was lucky nobody was seriously injured or worse.

"He put his own life at risk and the lives of other road users and pedestrians.

"I would like to pay tribute to all the officers involved in the attempt to stop McCarthy. They showed immense bravery."