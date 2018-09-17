Warning after spate of vehicle crime over the weekend in Hillmorton

Seven reports of vehicles being entered in the Hillmorton area over the weekend have prompted police to warn residents to be careful, while urging them to report any incidents.

Rugby Police said: "Please can members of the public be vigilant, keep vehicles locked and secured, not leave anything on display and not leave anything expensive in their vehicle.

"A number of sightings, descriptions and cctv images have been identified and are currently being investigated."

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 01788 541111 or 101.