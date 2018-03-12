Warning as M6 works near Rugby set to start

Drivers are being warned of roadworks set to start on the M6 near Rugby.

Highways England has announced work on the M6 is set to start this month as a section between Rugby and Coleshill is upgraded to a ‘smart motorway’.

The works will run between on the M6 between junction 2 near Ansty to junction 4 near Coleshill.

Smart motorways use technology to monitor traffic levels, and during busy periods vehicles can be allowed to use the hard shoulder as an extra lane.

They also typically incorporate variable speed limits and speed cameras to enforce those limits.

Upgrades usually include significant work along the edges of the motorway to install monitoring equipment and gantries to carry traffic information and speed limit signs.

Once complete Highways England says the new smart motorway stretch will increase capacity by a third, and introduce new technology to tackle congestion and keep drivers informed.

Highways England also announced it would be unveiling its preferred route for the upgrade the A46/ A428 junction at Binley.

Completed schemes in the Midlands include the opening last year of the important Catthorpe Interchange at the M1/M6/A14.

This interchange is providing direct access between these roads and removing the queuing associated with the two very small local roundabouts, previously used by over 45,000 vehicles per day.