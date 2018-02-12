Warning issued by police after two men die in Rugby

Police have issued a warning after two men die in Rugby.

Officers were called to an address in King Edward Road, by West Midlands Ambulance Service at around 6.40pm yesterday (Sunday, February 11).

Two men, both in their 20s, were pronounced dead at the address, officers are now investigating whether the sudden, unexplained deaths are linked to an illegal psychoactive substance and await the results of post mortem examinations and toxicology tests.

Detective Sergeant Mark Greaves said: “Forensic examinations are still being carried out but we are releasing an image of packaging and officers want to raise awareness of the dangers to anyone who may be using drugs from a similar packet.

“If you experience any unusual symptoms after taking drugs, please seek medical attention immediately.”

Anyone with any information or knowledge of the packaging, or its origin, should contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 302 of February 11 2018.