Warwickshire author's tale of her father Reg Calvert and his pirate radio station

An author is set to mark the launch of her book which tells the story of her father, who nurtured rock and roll bands near Rugby before taking over an abandoned fort in the Thames Estuary to set up a pirate radio station and later being shot.

Susan Moore, who attended school in Rugby, will officially launch her book on Saturday, December 16.

Titled “Life and Death of a Pirate”, the book charts the lives of Mrs Moore’s family – namely her mother and father, Dorothy and Reg Calvert.

Mrs Moore writes about how her parents ran dances for teenagers in Rugby and across the Midlands and moved to Clifton Hall near Rugby in 1961.

She said Clifton Hall soon became known as the ‘School of Rock and Roll’ as musicians and singers lived with the family.

They managed various musicians, including the Fortunes and Rugby group, Pinkerton’s Assorted Colours. Reg also managed Screaming Lord Sutch.

In 1964 Reg decided he wanted to have his own pirate radio station.

He discovered Shivering Sands, abandoned wartime forts in the Thames Estuary, and with Screaming Lord Sutch, started Radio Sutch.

When Sutch returned to performing, Reg changed the station’s name to Radio City.

Speaking of the build-up to her father’s death in 1966, Mrs Moore said: “In 1966, a rival wanted Radio City and took it over with force. He tried to blackmail Reg for £5,000 and half the profits. Reg would not agree to his terms and when he went to talk to him, he was shot dead.”

The book launch takes place at Hunt’s Book Shop, High Street, between 11am and 2pm. Books can be ordered direct by emailing: fillongleypub@btinternet.com.