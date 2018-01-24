Warwickshire being hit by this rare weather phenomenon

Warwickshire is taking a battering this morning after intense rain and wind due to a rare meteorological phenomenon.

The phenomenon - known as a squall line - is passing over the county this morning bringing a barrage of wind and raid.

A squall line is a thin band of intense rainfall and high winds which sometimes forms ahead of a cold front.

The phenomenon can sometimes lead to frequent lightning, tornadoes and waterspouts. It is also known as a quasi-linear convective system.

The squall line - which has been making its way in a parallel line from the north east of the country down to the south - is passing over the area as it heads towards the north sea.

As the day progresses the weather for Warwickshire will improve with some sunny spells, although there will still be some heavy downpours.

It will feel milder than it has done of late with temperatures reaching 9C.