Warwickshire kids invited to design starter flag and stage trophy for elite cycling tour

The starter’s flag has dropped on a challenge for Warwickshire school children to get creative for the leading female professional cycling road race in the UK cycling calendar.

Primary school children from across the county are being asked to take part in competitions to design the trophy for the OVO Women's Tour, which comes to Warwickshire on Friday June 15.

They are also being challenged to design the Warwickshire stage winner's trophy.

Youngsters can work in any medium to draw the image and the winners design will then be used in the cycling event.

The winner of the trophy competition will get to come along to the race and present their trophy to the winning cyclist, while the winner of the flag competition will get the chance to start the race. Both artists will also win goody bags.

Monica Fogarty, joint managing director for Warwickshire County Council, encouraged every primary school in the area to get involved.

She said: "The competitions are a great way to encourage young people to get creative and be part of such as a massive event.

“Each year schools have been extremely supportive of the design competition and the race and we would urge them to get involved once again.”

This will be the third year in a row the Women's Tour will head to Warwickshire.

Starting in Market Square, Atherstone, it will weave its way through Warwickshire in a 93-mile route heading through Kenilworth, Warwick and finishing in Leamington - making the Warwickshire stage the longest of the 2018 event.

All competition entries must be posted to Aaron Corsi, Warwickshire County Council, Infrastructure and Regeneration, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX.

The closing date for entries is Wednesday May 16 and judging will take place on Tuesday May 22. All participating schools will be notified of the results soon after.

To download a template, click here