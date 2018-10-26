Warwickshire parents and guardians urged to protect children from flammable Halloween costumes

Parents and guardians in Warwickshire are being reminded to protect their children from flammable fancy dress costumes this Halloween.

As Halloween approaches, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) and Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards are reminding parents and guardians to protect their children from flammable fancy dress costumes.

Firefighters are urging parents to swap burning candles for safer LED lights this Halloween in a bid to reduce the risk of children’s costumes, Halloween decorations and pumpkins catching fire.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Community Safety said: “We want people to enjoy Halloween but also to make parents aware of the potential danger faced if their child’s costume catches fire - this is increased at Halloween due to the use of candles placed on the ground to light pumpkins.”

Warwickshire Trading Standards carried out fire safety tests on a small number of children’s dressing up costumes including Halloween vampire capes, witches and pumpkin outfits, available to purchase online.

Flammability tests of the fabric revealed that the Halloween clothing met the flame-retardant requirements of the toy safety regulations. However, firefighters are anxious to point out that this does not mean the costume will not burn at all, only that if it did catch fire, it would burning slowly, giving children time to remove the outfit or parents an opportunity to put the flames out.

Warwickshire Trading Standards and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Services are therefore advising parents to follow their ‘Halloween Code’ and replace real candles with LED lights.

· See that the costume fits properly to avoid trips and falls

· Always check costumes for a CE mark, instructions and safety information

· Flames should not be used around children or costumes, use LED lights instead.

· Ensure any masks or hoods don’t stop the child from seeing, or breathing