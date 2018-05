A former airline pilot from Warwickshire has been given a life sentence after murdering his estranged wife in a fit of rage in Knightcote last year.

Andrew Thomas McIntosh, 54, of Woolscott, will serve a minimum of 17 years in prison after killing Patricia McIntosh by beating her to death on November 15, 2017.

Patricia McIntosh

He was found guilty of murder by a jury at Warwick Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday May 23).

