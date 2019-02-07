Warwickshire toddlers among most developed children in England

Warwickshire toddlers are among the most developed in England, according to Public Health England data.

Between July and September 2018, 92 of children aged between two and two-and-a-half years old passed key development assessments. The average for England is 84 per cent.

Nurses assess the youngsters at home and submit data to the local authority.

The areas assessed are communication, problem solving, personal social skills, and different motor skills.

There are three possible questionnaires depending on whether the child is 24, 27 or 30 months old at the time of the assessment.

The subject in which most pupils met the minimum score in Warwickshire was hand and finger movement - with 93 per cent passing. The lowest marks were in communication - where 90 per cent of pupils met the minimum mark.