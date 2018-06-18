WATCH: Flying Scotsman steams through Rugby - with a little help

The Flying Scotsman joined forces with a Black Five locomotive to steam through Rugby as the pair pulled a train of 200 tourists from London Victoria to Preston and the Lake District.

Rugbeians gathered around the railway station to get a glimpse ahead of the train's arrival at 11.56 on Monday, June 18.

The departure.

The train was scheduled to steam away from platform one at around 12.30, but remained for around 15 minutes beyond that as it appeared to take on water.

The Flying Scotsman, built in 1923, steamed into history books in 1934 when it became the first steam locomotive to be officially authenticated at reaching 100mph.

In 1962 it retired from its service as a long distance express train, only to break the record for the longest non-stop run by a steam locomotive when it ran 422 miles in 1989 while in Australia.

The black locomotive is one of 18 survivors of 842 locomotives of its class, which were all affectionately known as 'Black Fives'.

The Black Five's driver and fireman wave to Rugbeians.

The trip was organised by Steam Dreams, which organises rail trips geared towards steam locomotive enthusiasts.

The Black Five leads the way - with a helpful push from the Flying Scotsman.

Letting off some steam.