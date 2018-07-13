WATCH: Police release video of 80mph car chase through Rugby

Police have released dash cam footage of the moment an 18-year-old tore through Brownsover and Hillmorton at speeds up to 80mph before crashing as he attempted to evade arrest.

Callum Hill pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on Monday, July 9, at Warwick Crown Court, where he also faced charges of driving under the influence of drugs and handling stolen goods.

He was sentenced to nine months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months and has been ordered to complete a 'Thinking Skills Programme,' a 20-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR), 120 hours of unpaid work and to pay £200 compensation to the victim whose parked vehicle he drove into.

He has also been disqualified from driving for 12 months and will have to complete an extended driving test.

Last November, Hill failed to stop for police and was pursued from Brownsover to Hillmorton, before losing control of his car and colliding with a parked vehicle on Hillmorton Road.

Hill fled the scene on foot but officers caught up with him and arrested him. Thankfully no one was injured as a result of the collision.

PC Rich Jenkins, Warwickshire Local Policing said: "Hill behaved with complete disregard for other road users and pedestrians. It was lucky nobody was hurt or worse. He put his own life at risk and the lives of other road users and pedestrians.

"Driving whilst under the influence of drugs or alcohol impairs judgement and significantly increases the risk of accidents.

"Drug and drink driving are both very serious offences and all drivers need to understand the gravity and consequences of their actions if they drink and drive.

"A conviction for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs has the potential to ruin a person's life and the incident itself has the potential to cause serious injury or death on the roads. It is not worth the risk."

Warwickshire Police encourage you to report under the influence drivers by calling 999 if the driver is presenting an immediate risk, or call 101 with details of the last known location of the vehicle, make, colour and registration, if known.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.