WATCH: RSPCA rescue otter from Rugby pet store

A poorly otter who was found curled up in a pet shop warehouse in Rugby is now on the road to recovery after being collected by the RSPCA.

The adult female otter was found by colleagues at the Vets4Pets practice inside the Pets At Home store, who then called the RSPCA to help.

Inspector Georgia McCormick was called out to help the otter, who was discovered by Vets4Pets staff Nadine Eason and Alexandra Gerrard, on the Technology Drive Retail Park, close to the River Avon, on the evening of Thursday, November 16.

She said: “When I arrived the otter was just hiding under some pallets. She wasn’t stuck, but she did have some cuts on her face and around her tail.

“It took an hour to catch her, as she had lots of places to hide and I tried not to make sure she didn’t get too stressed.

“I took her to a specialist vet as her breathing sounded a little wheezy and I thought she would benefit from a check over.

“She’s had some antibiotics to help with her breathing though and she’s now eating and doing well, so hopefully she’ll be released soon.”

Inspector McCormick said she was grateful to the team at Vets4Pets and Pets At Home who helped her when she arrived to help with her unusual collection.

“Nobody was exactly sure where the otter had come from, but the most likelihood is that she came from the River Avon which is only a couple of fields away. She probably came exploring for some food and warmth.”

Nadine, who works at Pets at Home, said the otter must have sneaked in while the store received delivers during the day.

She said: “I heard rustling sound when I was in the office later in the evening, and wondered what it was. I caught a glimpse of a tail and thought it was a cat, but then I opened the door and saw the otter.

“Luckily we have a Vets4Pets practice inside our store and I immediately called my colleague Alexandra to help, as she’s a veterinary nurse.

“We didn’t want to stress the animal, so kept well clear until the RSPCA arrived. Luckily inspector McCormick arrived quite quickly and we all worked together to rescue the otter.”

Jenny Pails, Vets4Pets Rugby’s practice owner, said: “We see many animals in our veterinary practice and store, but a wild British otter is not one of them.

“While it’s fantastic to see these wonderful creatures, and know they’re living nearby, we much prefer them to be outside and not stuck in our warehouse.

“As our colleagues are all animal lovers, they were able to keep the otter calm until the RSPCA arrived to take her away for some recuperation.

“We’d like to thank everyone involved in the rescue and rehabilitation and hope the otters is back where she belongs very soon.”

Video credit: Pets at Home/Vets4Pets Rugby.