WATCH: Rugby School duo record a song fit for royalty

A world-class trumpeter and a BBC chorister, both from Rugby School, have recorded a song as a wedding gift for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Head of brass David Blackadder, who has also been invited to play at the Royal Wedding, and 14-year-old pupil Ischia Gooda performed Geoffrey Burgon’s Nunc Dimittis at the school’s chapel.

The film has been sent to Kensington Palace this week for the royals to enjoy.

Mr Blackadder said: “Ischia has the most wonderful controlled voice for someone of her age and gives this piece the most angelic quality with her incredibly beautiful sound.”

This is not the pair’s first foray into musical prestige – Miss Gooda is the current

winner of the BBC Chorister of the Year and Mr Blackadder, who studied at the Royal College of Music, is said to be the world’s best natural trumpeter.

Speaking of his invite to play at the Royal Wedding, Mr Blackadder said: “I’m so thrilled to have been asked to play at the Royal Wedding.

David Blackadder.

“It’s such an honour and a privilege to be part of an incredibly momentous event and I’m looking forward to it enormously.

“My career has taken me around the globe performing for many important occasions but this one will be a truly special I’m sure.”

The recording of the song comes as Rugbeians prepare to celebrate the Royal Wedding, which takes place on Saturday, May 19.

From 10am to 2pm on the day, St Andrew’s Church will be hold a morning of celebrations, offering breakfast and picnic teas and hosting a free screening of the wedding.

